Troll culture has taken over the internet and celebrities often get targeted for the same. With the rise of paparazzi culture, even the star kids are not spared. A lot of them enjoy a huge fanbase on the internet and one of them is Ajay Devgn’s darling daughter Nysa Devgan. But as much as she receives love from her fans, she often gets trolled as well for her looks.

Despite her having no official entry to Bollywood, Nysa has several fan pages dedicated to her on social media, and her admirers always stay curious to know more about the gorgeous Devgan kid. She recently attended a party in town and was slaying in a black dress. However, as soon as her pictures surfaced on the internet, netizens brutally trolled her. Many of them even compared her to Janhvi Kapoor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nysa Devgan is known for her fashion choices and she keeps posting her drool-worthy pictures on social media. She was recently spotted at a B- town party. A picture of the star kid with her friend has gone viral. Nysa can be seen wearing a plunging neckline black dress and she looked stunning in her stylish avatar. But it seems netizens were not impressed with her look and they went on to bash her for her looks and compared Nysa to Janhvi Kapoor.

One of the users wrote, “Why she looks like Janhvi Kapoor though? Or has started looking her???”

Another user wrote, “Maine toh Janhvi Kapoor socha tha… itna inlog plastic surgery karwaengi skin fair ka injection lengi toh aur kya hoga… sara natural look toh khatam hi ho gya.”

A user called out her for the alleged plastic surgery and wrote, “Kylie Jenner Ki sasti copies.”

“She looks like Janhvi Kapoor a lot of times”, another comment read.

“Hahahah thanks plastic seat.”

“Bina makeup ke pechan mai nhi aayi kal airport mien.”

“Fake beauty”, another comment read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

However, Nysa Devgn’s loyal fans came out in support and called her gorgeous. Many also commented that they are looking forward to her Bollywood debut.

What are your thoughts on the latest look of Nysa Devgn? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office Day 9 Morning Occupancy: Maintains Momentum, Heading For Another Blockbuster Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News