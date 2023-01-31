Nysa Devgan who happens to be Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter is one of the most popular star kids in the Bollywood industry. The star kid has a private account on social media but thanks to her friends in the industry, her fans often get to see her glamorous side of her on Instagram. Earlier today, Nysa was seen accompanying her father at the Mumbai airport as she donned chic casual attire including a pair of denim jeans and a top and netizens are now reacting to her outfit on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

Nysa’s account on Instagram is private but fans often get to see her glamorous pictures on her friends Orry and Janhvi Kapoor’s accounts. Devgan has an incredible fashion sense and we’ve seen her slaying her extraordinary glamorous outfits on various occasions on her friend’s Instagram profiles.

Now talking about her latest appearance, Nysa Devgan accompanied her father Ajay Devgn at the Mumbai airport earlier today. The beauty was dressed in casual attire including a pink full-sleeved top that she styled with a pair of denim jeans.

Take a look at her video below:

That indeed is one of the most stylish father-and-daughter duos in Bollywood!

Reacting to Nysa Devgn’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Dad ke sath full sanskari naari 😂😂😂”

Another user commented, “Ajay be like – beta hasne aur baat karne ki acting krte hue chalo taki logo ko lge maine kitne ache sanskar diye hai the 😂”

A third user commented, “Aaj toh iska face hi alag lg rha h bhai bina makeup 😂😂😂”

A fourth user commented, “Papa aate hi ekdum 🤫”

While the other section on social media hailed Ajay Devgn and Nysa Devgan’s bond and poured love and heart emojis in the comments section.

