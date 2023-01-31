In just 6 days, Pathaan is pretty much living a lifetime of what other Bollywood blockbusters could only dream of. The film is now amongst the Top 10 biggest crosses ever to have come out of Bollywood, what with the lifetime score of Dhoom 3, Sultan and Padmaavat been crossed. There is huge moolah which is coming for the film during the weekdays as well and going by the trend, it’s not going to stop for many more days to come at least.

This is how Pathaan compares with the lifetime of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood after just 6 days:

Dangal – 387.38 crores Sanju – 342.53 crores PK – 340.80 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.25 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 321 crores War – 318 crores Pathaan – 307.25 crores (6 days) Padmaavat – 302.15 crores Sultan – 301.50 crores Dhoom: 3 – 284 crores

It was just a few crores short of Dhoom 3 after Sunday but with great moolah coming in on Monday, Pathaan has now gone past not just the Aamir Khan starrer but even Sultan and Padmaavat. Next up are War and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and both films would be history by close of day today. That would be amazing because in 7 days flat, the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer would have moved into the list of Top-5 grossers ever.

The competition is no more going to be with Bollywood films since Dangal, Sanju, PK and Tiger Zinda Hai would be history as well in quick time. The real competition would be with the lifetime scores of dubbed releases Baahubali – The Conclusion (511 crores) and KGF – Chapter 2 (434.70 crores) and that’s something which would be closely observed.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

