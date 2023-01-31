Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has turned out to be more than a mere comeback film for him. It is rewriting history at the box office and with each passing day, we are witnessing new feats being unleashed. Yesterday, we learnt that the film is hitting it out of the park by scoring 20 crore+ on Monday. Now, the advance booking for day 7 is surprisingly better than yesterday and below is all you need to know!

Released on 25th January, the film is out of the first-weekend euphoria and after a historic run, the collections in the range of 16-18 crores on the first Monday would have been good enough. However, the Siddharth Anand directorial is here to stay for a long time as the grip has been terrific and we are all set to witness another day of surprisingly superb collections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest trade report, Pathaan sold tickets worth 6.35 crores gross for day 7 through advance booking, before the first show of Tuesday started. It’s simply unbelievable considering the pre-sales of Monday were 5.20 crores gross. So, as Monday is being stated to earn much above 20 crores, can we expect another 20 crores+ day? Well, it’s highly possible!

Speaking of footfalls, Pathaan is riding high on repeat audiences and the extraordinary response from mass pockets. During the next weekend, one expects sky-high numbers yet again considering there would be no film playing in theatres. Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan‘s Shehzada, which was about to release on 10th February, has been postponed to 17th February.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ved Box Office Update: Hangs In There Despite Pathaan Mania, Several Shows Going Houseful

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News