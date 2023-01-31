Despite the release of Pathaan which has simply rocked the nation since last Wednesday, Marathi film Ved is managing to hang in there. While it’s a blockbuster already, there are certain theatres in Maharashtra which are still showcasing the Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza starrer at a show or two each. Of course, given the fact that the film primarily has a single screen market and there is shortage of such theatres, Pathaan is the first choice. Still, the film has at least something going for it.

This was seen over the weekend gone by when 1.20 crores more came in for the film. Later on Monday, the film collected a bit more as well, and as a result of that it currently stands at 58.25 crores*. Now if not for Pathaan, 60 crores would have already been crossed and the film would have been cruising towards the 65 crores mark. Still, the job has been done for the film and now it’s about how much more it can gather in days to come.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In fact there have also been reports of how some patrons in the interiors of Maharashtra had to return disappointed over the weekend since they couldn’t find tickets for Ved which is having limited showcasing and hence going houseful. Though that would be compensated for over the weekdays when seat availability is not an issue, one waits to see how the situation is in the coming weekend when the film would be facing Pathaan all over again.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Has A Golden Chance Of Dethroning Aamir Khan From 3rd Spot In Star Ranking!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News