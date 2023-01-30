Pathaan has smashed all the previous records and established some unachievable box office records for Hindi films. With such a rocking comeback, Shah Rukh Khan has proved that he’s still the King of Bollywood. Now, coming to Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index, the superstar has got a golden chance of dethroning Aamir Khan from his 3rd rank. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers. Now, as the film has crossed 200 crores at the Indian box office, SRK has been credited with 200 points to his credit.

As of now, Shah Rukh Khan is in 5th place with a total of 1150 points (including the latest 200 points for Pathaan). Given the momentum at the box office, one can predict the lifetime of over 500 crores in India alone for Shah Rukh’s comeback film. If that happens, he’ll be credited with 500 points. And yes, the magnum opus is already running riot in overseas and it’ll definitely enter the top 10 overseas grossers. So another 50 points will come from there, taking the grand total to 1500 points.

Aamir Khan currently stands at a grand total of 1450 points and holds the 3rd spot in Star Ranking. That means if Pathaan hits the 500 crore mark in India and makes it to the top 10 highest Hindi grossers in overseas, Shah Rukh Khan will replace Aamir by a margin of 50 points. To know more, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

