Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has now set its legs at the box office, becoming an unstoppable force. The people’s verdict is out and the film has clicked a big time with them. The same could be seen through historic box office collections that have come so far. Now, let’s see how the biggie is faring on day 6 in advance booking!

Every day, Shah Rukh’s comeback is surprising each and every one. Even though the official numbers for yesterday are not out, the magnum opus has now become the only Hindi film to hit 50 crores in 4 out of 5 days. On its rapid race to the 300 crore club in India, the magnum opus is all set to leave everyone shocked with its first Monday i.e. day 6.

As per the trade report flowing in, Pathaan has already sold tickets worth 5.20 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 6, which is simply amazing. Please note that this number is before the first show on Monday starts. It’s hard to believe but this advance booking collection is higher than the opening day pre-sales of Drishyam 2 (5.10 crores), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (5 crores), Ram Setu (2.40 crores) and Raksha Bandhan (2 crores).

So now, it’s given that Pathaan is all set to score a humongous Monday and the euphoria would continue for the days to come!

Meanwhile, till now, Pathaan has accumulated a whopping 220 crores nett in India including 212.50 crores from the Hindi version.

