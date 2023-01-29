2022 was a beginning, and now 2023 has started on a terrifically positive note for Bollywood. If it was Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files and Drishyam 2 that kept the box office engaged by hitting a double century each, Pathaan has shown how it can be done in a really record time with no fuss whatsoever.

It’s about taking strike and then hit four big ones out of the park to score a double century in really quick time. No wonder, with yet another smashing day in the form of Saturday, the film’s collections currently stand at 221.75 crores*, which is stupendous.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What it has done in the process is to go past the entire lifetime score of other 200 Crore Club successes which Bollywood has seen over the years. Be it Salman Khan’s Bharat and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Akshay’s hat-trick of 200 Crore Club grossers from 2019 [Housefull 4, Good Newwz, Mission Mangal], Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again, Shah Rukh Khan’s own Happy New Year or Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots – the lifetime scores of each one of these 200 Crore Club biggies have been surpassed in a matter of just 4 days by Pathaan.

Let’s take a look:

Pathaan – 221.75 crores* [4 days]

Bharat – 211.07 crores

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 210 crores

Housefull 4 – 208.50 crores

Golmaal Again – 205.70 crores

Good Newwz – 205.14 crores

Happy New Year – 205 crores

Mission Mangal – 203 crores

3 Idiots – 202.95 crores

Today, the film is going to be further huge where over 55 crores will comfortably come in. As a result, more and more 200 Crore Club films would be history as well and then from Monday onwards the film would primarily be competing with the lifetime score of several 300 Crore Club blockbusters. As things stand today, by the time its first seven day run is through, Pathaan would be amongst the Top-5 highest grossing Bollywood films of all time.

All time mega blockbuster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Ved Box Office: Manages To Hang In There In Fifth Week, Despite Pathaan Mania

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News