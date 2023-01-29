Yet another day, yet another series of records. In just 4 days, Pathaan has surpassed the entire first week collections of Bollywood’s several bonafide blockbusters. These are the films which eventually went on to enter the 300 Crore Club. However, the records that these films had set en route hitting a triple century are being demolished left, right and center by the Shah Rukh Khan starrer and that too at a very rapid pace.

This can well be seen from the fact that in just 4 days, Pathaan has collected 221.75 crores* at the box office. However, the numbers are far ahead of what Salman Khan biggies like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai or Bajrangi Bhaijaan had collected in their entire first week (or seven days). The collections of YRF’s spy universe offering War have been left behind as well, and so has been the case with Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, Aamir Khan’s Dangal and PK, or Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat.

Here are the first week/seven days collections of all 300 Crore Club Bollywood blockbusters and how they compare with the four-day number of Pathaan:

Pathaan – 221.75 crores* (4 days)

Sultan – 208.82 crores

War – 208.05 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 206.04 crores

Sanju – 202.51 crores

Dangal – 197.53 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 184.62 crores

PK – 183 crores

Padmaavat – 150.50 crores

The only Hindi releases that had better collections in the first week run are KGF: Chapter 2 [254.97 crores] and Baahubali – The Conclusion [247 crores]. However, these too would be left far behind by Pathaan which will go on to score another huge half century today, as a result of which its collections would be in the range of 275-280 crores by close of day. This means all records are set to be placed against this Siddharth Anand directed film in a matter of just five days and to think of it, there are two regular days still remaining before the first week/seven day run comes to a close.

All time blockbuster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

