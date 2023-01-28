Avatar: The Way of Water is now nearing its run, what with the week gone by going under the 10 crores mark. The collections came to the tune of 7.10 crores and that too when there as this big Republic Day holiday in between as well. Of course, had it been running solo then good collections would have come in again. However, first and foremost it was the sixth week in the running for the James Cameron directed film and almost everyone who had to watch it have already done that. Secondly, there was Pathaan in there for competition.

Very importantly, all the key screens which ensure the best returns – IMAX, 4DX, ICE – were moved to Pathaan and hence the best moolah which came in was from the 3D screens. One wonders who the situation would have been for Avatar: The Way of Water had Pathaan also released in 3D. In that case, the Hollywood biggie could have been further hit by around 2 crores at least.

Nonetheless, what the film has still managed to do is worth its price in gold. It came at a time when except for Drishyam 2, nothing else was working and that film too was coming to a close of its run. If not for Avatar: The Way of Water, theatres would have had a barren look for a month and a half because ever since its arrival, nothing notable was released in theatres. It’s to the credit of the film that it has still pushed its way to 374.29 crores. Yes, at one point in time it had seemed that 400 crores were there for the taking but now the film would have to settle at around 380 crores mark.

Still, nothing can take away from it the fact that it’s an all time blockbuster and the biggest Hollywood grosser ever in India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

