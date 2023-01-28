It was more than a decade back when Ek Tha Tiger released in theatres. At that point in time, way before Pathaan, there was no spy universe in the making. In fact there was no announcement around Tiger being a franchise in the making either. It was just meant to be a cool spy action thriller with a love story in there and Kabir Khan deftly executed the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer. The film took a huge opening on Eid and then went on to cross the 50 crores mark in the first three days; a very good number back in 2012.

Circa 2023 and something far bigger has come out of the idea that was born more than a decade ago. Tiger Zinda Hai happened, this was followed by War and now with Pathaan, the spy universe has indeed started taking shape. The kind of jump in numbers that has been seen at the box office is far bigger and better than what one could have imagined. While Ek Tha Tiger had netted 60.42 crores in its first three days, Pathaan has surpassed that number by more than 100 crores, what with 166.75 crores coming in.

Here is looking at the biggest weekends (or first three days numbers) of YRF’s biggest openers:

Pathaan – 166.75 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 114.93 crores

Dhoom: 3 – 107.61 crores

Sultan – 105.53 crores

Thugs of Hindostan – 101.75 crores

War – 100.15 crores

Ek Tha Tiger – 60.42 crores

Fan – 52.35 crores

Jab Tak Hai Jaan – 49.22 crores

Gunday – 43.41 crores

What Siddharth Anand directed Pathaan has done it to give a very solid platform to the spy universe envisaged by Aditya Chopra. To think of it, even Pathaan featured only Pathaan and Tiger, and Kabir is yet to make an entry here. Now with Tiger 3 coming up next, one just hopes that Hrithik Roshan does make an appearance too. Once that happens, it would be a rock solid platform set for the universe to start taking mammoth proportions in years to come.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

