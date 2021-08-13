Advertisement

The relation between Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn is known to every single Bollywood buff. Despite Ajay‘s wife, Kajol being a really good friend of Shah Rukh, Ajay tries to maintain as much distance as he can from King Khan. There have been even reports that there’s a cold war between the two. However, both of them have proved such reports wrong by sharing good words for each other.

Both the stars never cross each other’s path, but it was back in 2012 when a fire was clearly visible between Ajay and Shah Rukh. It all happened due to a clash between Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Ajay’s Son Of Sardaar. Back then, Devgn had reportedly dragged Yash Raj Films in a war for using their connections and securing most of the theatres’ screens. Further, it was learned that he isn’t on talking terms with Khan.

Whatever the truth is, Ajay Devgn did win everyone’s hearts when a reporter tried getting a reaction from him on Shah Rukh Khan and the clash.

During one of the promotional events of Son Of Sardaar, one of the reporters poked Ajay Devgn by saying that he (reporter) has heard about Shah Rukh Khan making a request for shifting SOS to another date and make a room for Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Ajay’s reply was really brutal! Initially, Ajay asked (to the reporter), “Ye Aapko Shah Rukh Sahab Ne Call Karke Khud Bola?” (did Shah Rukh personally call and inform you) To which the reporter said, “No, Aisa Suna Hai” (no, just heard about it). And then the Singham actor came up with a crackling reply, “Toh Aapko Sunne Ka Problem Hai” (then you have some hearing problem).

