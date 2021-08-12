Advertisement

Like every other die-hard fan, we are eagerly waiting to watch Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen again. Amid the pandemic, the actor is busy with his Pathan shoot and speculated to make a comeback on Eid 2022. But the main question stands, will Khan be able to bounce back after a long gap and change in cinema consumption due to COVID? Below is what celebrity astrologer thinks.

A few days back, renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji opened up about Shah Rukh’s much-awaited comeback. He does believe that Shah Rukh’s Pathan and all upcoming films will be a treat for cine-goers. The good thing is, he is all set to reclaim his ‘King’ throne.

Advertisement

While talking to Her Zindagi, Pandit Jagannath shared that Shah Rukh Khan will be making a smashing comeback and all his films will get a bumper opening. Not just that, the films will become highly successful at the box office. Further, he shared that any of Khan’s films won’t be taking directly the OTT route.

However, with lots of success in the future, Pandit Jagannath does share one red flag that should be avoided. As per him, Shah Rukh Khan should avoid featuring in his home productions. Rather, he should give a chance to newcomers or young actors. Another interesting thing, Pandit revealed is that beard is unlucky for the actor and it’s a fact. In Chennai Express, Shah Rukh was clean-shaven and the film was a huge blockbuster at the box office.

Post Chennai Express, Khan started sporting a beard and since then, none of his films were really appreciated by the masses.

Well, that astrology would definitely lift the spirits up of all Shah Rukh fans!

Must Read: When Kangana Ranaut Slammed Sara Ali Khan For ‘Dumping’ Sushant Singh Rajput & Compared It To Her Romance With Hrithik Roshan: “Why He Suddenly Became Hostile Is…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube