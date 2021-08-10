Advertisement

We’re back with the list of highest box office grossers of each month. Today, we’ll be taking a look at the month of August. The list comprises India’s collection of Hindi films. It is topped by Shah Rukh Khan with his Chennai Express. However, the show stealer is Akshay Kumar who has the most number of films on the list.

Without wasting any time, let’s have a look:

Advertisement

Chennai Express – Shah Rukh Khan’s highest-grossing film ever is also the highest-grossing film of August. It made 226.70 crores in India.

Mission Mangal – Mission Mangal gave Akshay Kumar his first 200 crore film. Despite a clash, it earned 200.16 crores in India.

Ek Tha Tiger – Salman Khan just missed the 200 crore mark with this spy thriller. It made 198 crores in India.

Saaho – Saaho is one the highest-grossing south film dubbed in Hindi. Despite negative reviews, the film made 149 crores.

Bodyguard – It’s Salman Khan’s 3rd 100 crore grosser and 2nd on the list. It made 142 crores at the box office.

Singham Returns – Ajay Devgn makes his presence felt with his Singham Returns. The film made 141 crores despite mixed to negative reviews.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Another Akshay Kumar film on the list. It made 133.60 crores in India.

Stree – This is the only female-oriented film with Shraddha Kapoor leading the roost with Rajkummar Rao. It made 129.67 crores.

Rustom – 3rd Akshay Kumar film on the list. It had survived a clash and made 127.49 crores at the box office.

Gold – Akshay closes the list with his 4th film on the list. His Gold is the 10th highest-grossing film of August with 107.37 crores.

Stay tuned for more box office stories!

Must Read: Itni Shakti Hame Dena Data Singer Pushpa Pagdhare Struggles For Livelihood: “I Don’t Even Get Proper Royalty For My Songs”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube