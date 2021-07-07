Link ups and rumours are nothing new in Bollywood. Often these rumours have left us amazed and in wonder. Similarly, rumours about Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar’s alleged relationship often made headlines. Scroll down to know more.

It all began when Shraddha and Farhan starred in the 2016 film Rock On 2. Several reports claimed that both stars came closer to each other during the shoot of the film and started living together. However, what left everyone shocked was when reports of Shakti Kapoor dragging the Baaghi 3 actress out of Farhan’s house surfaced online.

Several reports claimed that Shakti Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure (actress and Shraddha’s aunt) had visited Farhan Akhtar’s apartment and unceremoniously took Shraddha Kapoor out of the apartment. Shraddha reportedly didn’t want to create a scene so she quietly made an exit from her love nest.

Both Shakti Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have rubbished the rumours then. As per DNA report, Shakti said, “That’s total crap! It’s all shit. Somebody else also called me to inform me about this, but don’t believe it. It’s total, total, TOTAL crap. See I have been in this industry for over 35 years now. I know what happens so we don’t react to such things. It’s okay.”

The Saaho actress, on the other hand, had said that such baseless reports don’t affect her but involving her family members takes it to another level. She said, “I got a message from someone telling me about this article, and initially, I was amused. While it doesn’t make a difference to me because I know it’s not true, it’s sad that these false stories go so far that people forget we are human, too. Of course, we are actors and there will be people who would probably want to read something gossipy about us, but when it involves my father, my aunt and my costar, it’s taking it too far.”

Currently, Farhan Akhtar is in a happy space and reportedly dating Shibani Dandekar. The two often make public appearances and post lovey-dovey pictures of them on social media.

