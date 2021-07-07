Dilip Kumar left the world early in the morning today. His death news came as a shock to all his fans and to the Bollywood industry as well. His wife Saira Banu is in utter disbelief of the legendary actor leaving us all behind and expressed grief on his demise. Scroll down to know more details.

Advertisement

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra and others have reached his house to pay their last respects to the late actor.

Advertisement

The death of legendary actor Dilip Kumar was confirmed by pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar who was treating the actor. Peeping Moon quoted the doctor who revealed his wife Saira Banu’s first reaction after his death and said, “God snatched away my reason for living. Without Sahab, I won’t be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray.”

Meanwhile, Dilip Saab has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital in a non-COVID ward since last Tuesday. Dr Jalil Parkar told PTI, “He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am.”

Dilip Kumar breathed his last at Hinduja Hospital in Khar. He was admitted due to age-related issues. He was dealing with breathlessness, after which he was discharged during the last week. Just a few minutes back, Dilip Saab’s family friend, Faisal Farooqui shared the heartbreaking news of the legendary actor passing away. He shared it through Dilip Saab’s official Twitter handle.

Farooqui shared, “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. – Faisal Farooqui.”

Yesterday, Dilip Kumar’s wife, Saira Banu had shared that Dilip Saab is recovering and to return home soon. Sharing on Twitter, she wrote, “We are grateful for God’s infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon. Saira Banu Khan,” as per the tweet from Dilip Saab’s official handle.

May his soul rest in peace.

Must Read: Dilip Kumar Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan & B’Town Members Mourn The Loss

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube