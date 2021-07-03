This Saturday morning was a shocking one for Bollywood fans as actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao announced their separation. While they dubbed their divorce “not as an end, but as the start of a new journey,” Twitter is trending ‘Fatima’ in relation to the news. So what is ‘Fatima’? Well, read on.

‘Fatima’, as per the thousands of tweets on the microblogging site, stand for actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. Fatima and Aamir have shared screen space in Dangal (where Khan played her father and coach) and Thugs of Hindostan. While there have been rumours in the past regarding their ‘growing closeness,’ though neither ever spoke about it.

Netizens are having a field day following this news making headlines. While a few are stating that Aamir Khan’s marriage with Kiran Rao lasted the same duration as ex Reena Dutta, others wonder if Fatima Sana Shaikh may be his next. A Twitterati wrote, “This is horrible, this guy made 3 idiots,TZP, dangal etc to inspire the youth, heard he is going to marry fatima, that’s why he divorced with Kiran, we are ashamed of you, Aamir, I feel guilty that I have watched your movies, will boycott everything now.”

Another, commenting on Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s ‘closeness’, wrote, “Congratulations in advance aamir and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Hope it will last a long time #AamirKhan” A third tweeted, “Wtf and this guy was the host of Satyamev Jayate. I think he left Kiran for that Fatima. es Tingu ki bas height kam hai karname bade bade.” Another netizen posted, “Finally all the blinds about Aamir and Fatima seem to be true. So now the couple AAmir and FATima will become the new “AAFAT” couple of the BTwon.”

This is horrible,this guy made 3 idiots ,TZP , dangal etc to inspire the youth,heard he is going to marry fatima, that's why he divorced with Kiran,we are ashamed of you, Aamir,I feel guilty that I have watched your movies,will boycott everything now. https://t.co/eSmvFqmkSx — SRK's Conscriptor (@IamG2_0) July 3, 2021

Meanwhile aamir khan to fatima

😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/LP4z5PYhRg — Rushikesh Pawar (@rrrssstttuuu) July 3, 2021

Wtf and this guy was the host of Satyamev Jayate. I think he left Kiran for that Fatima. es Tingu ki bas height kam hai karname bade bade https://t.co/AoYaYwsZj9 — Ｒ⎊ＭＥＯ👑 (@Akshays_Storm) July 3, 2021

Finally all the blinds about Aamir and Fatima seem to be true. So now the couple AAmir and FATima will become the new "AAFAT" couple of the BTwon. — i_am_sangacious (@i_am_sangacious) July 3, 2021

Congratulations in advance aamir and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Hope it will last a long time #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/7KYRxiK8Bl — Anshu Biswas (@AnshuBiswas3) July 3, 2021

Reena Dutta

(m. 1986; div. 2002)

Kiran Rao

(m. 2005; div. 2021) Fatima Sana Shaikh next for 15 years lease? pic.twitter.com/VQGdJKJ18U — Sumit Kumar🎭 (@MeSumitKumarr) July 3, 2021

I think he left Kiran for that Fatima.

Amir khan be like #AmirKhan #Fatima pic.twitter.com/M16rMC0W0W — Nisha says (@NishaTripathi_) July 3, 2021

As per previous media reports, rumours regarding Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir’s ‘closeness’ garnered strength when he suggested her name for Thugs of Hindostan. In fact, it was also reported that Khan paid special attention to Fatima’s character and was personally involved in making sure she had the meaty role. There were also reports that Kiran Rao was not happy with the rumours of closeness between the two.

Talking about Aamir Khan and his divorces, Khan was first married to Reena Dutta. The duo exchanged vows on April 18, 1986, but filed for divorce in 2002. They have two children: son Junaid and daughter Ira. On December 28, 2005, Aamir married Kiran Rao, an assistant director from Lagaan, but they announced their separation and divorce this morning. They share one son, Azad Rao Khan – who was born through surrogacy.

