Fatima Sana Shaikh has been making the headlines for her bold performance in ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’, and garnering some amazing responses from the audiences for the same. Now the actress’ another sassy move has caught the netizens’ eyes and left everyone in splits.

Recently Fatima read out some of the bizarre DMs she has got it till now, to which the actress read out a DM from a user which read, “Why are you wearing such short clothes? Is it too hot in Mumbai? Or did you shop from the kids’ sections?”

To which Fatima answered, “My Gamla, My Phool. My Body, My rules!” This comment of hers has left everyone in splits, and loved immensely by her fans.

Some of the comments read, “My gamla,my phool My body, my rule” I laughed so hard..😂😂”

Others said, “May Gamla. My Phool…My Body, My Rule……Well Said Fatima 👏👏👏”

Another user said, “2:42 😂 Fatima was so savage and so on point, loved it ❤️. It was a very interesting video 😂👍.”

Some users even suggested printing her quote on a T-Shirt, which said, “Petition to print My gamla, my phool, my body, my rule on a t-shirt😂❤️”

Fatima’s savage and sassy reply left everyone in splits, even her co-star Aditi Rao Hydari couldn’t stop laughing at the statement.

On the work front, Fatima will be next seen in a performance-oriented role in the Tamil remake of ‘Aruvi’ and another unannounced project opposite Anil Kapoor.

