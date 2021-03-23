Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari had an acute sense of Monday blues. She posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing for the camera dressed in a lime green ensemble. Her state of mind reflects in her caption.

“Not ready to Monday,” she wrote.

Aditi, who was last seen in the digitally released film “The Girl On The Train“, has several more films lined up for release.

She will be seen in the anthology titled “Ajeeb Daastaans”, which features four films directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. This is set to premiere digitally on April 16.

Aditi Rao Hydari will also be seen in “Hey Sinamika”, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal.

