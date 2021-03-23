Kangana Ranaut is the ultimate ‘Queen’ of Bollywood. The beauty never minces with her words. She’s straight forward, fearless and bold. And that doesn’t just go with her statements but also her fashion avatars.

Advertisement

The beauty turns 34 today. Much before the sultry avatar was welcomed in Bollywood, Kangana made sure to turn heads with her eye-popping looks. Check out our 5 favourites below:

The Bikini Babe!

Kangana Ranaut rarely shares pictures of herself in a bikini. This was one rare occasion when the actress last year in December shared a glimpse of her Mexico vacation. She could be seen donning a black and red bikini as she enjoyed her time at the beach!

The Sultry Saree!

There’s no doubt that sarees look the hottest on Indian women! Kangana took fashion to yet another notch when she complimented her sequined golden saree with a black corset blouse. The cherry on the top was its strapless design, which truly was a bold choice.

The Sensuous Pantsuit!

Back in 2019, Kangana Ranaut stunned the Grey Goose party at the Cannes with a sensuous pantsuit look. The outfit designed by Nedret Taciroglu was a true combination of classy and s*xy. It consisted of a black pantsuit with silver detailing across the border. The cream bustier was the actual highlight that perfectly flaunted her toned figure.

The Eye-Popping Diva!

The Manikarnika beauty truly turned the ‘eye-popping’ diva with a sequined bikini on the cover of a leading magazine. It had the design of eyes embroidered on both the upper and the bottom piece. A golden trench coat along with hair tied in a bun perfectly complimented her fashionista avatar.

Slaying Like A Boss!

There’s clearly nothing that Kangana Ranaut cannot rock. For a prior Grey Goose event at Cannes Film Festival, the actress opted for a cream jacket, trousers. However, the stylish bra was the only thing that she donned below the jacket.

Must Read: Exclusive! The Big Bull Producer Anand Pandit On Comparisons With Scam 1992: “That Was More Like A TV Serial…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube