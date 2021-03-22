The National Awards 2020 winners were announced today at a live event. While Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer Chhichhore won the Best Hindi film award, Kangana Ranaut bagged the award for Best Actress. Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush also won the awards for Best Actor.

The Queen actress, Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport sometime after her achievement was announced. She was asked by the paparazzi about winning yet another National Award and her feeling about it. Talking about the same, she said, “Thank you very much and I’d like to wish all the winners.”

She also talked about Chhichhore winning the award of best Hindi Film. “Shayad Sushant yehi chahte the ki unke kaam ko acknowledgement mile aur unhe sataya na jaaye. Isse aaj proof hua hai ke burai chahe jitni bhi koshish kare, jeet hamesha sachai ki hi hoti hai.” said Kangana.

Kangana Ranaut also added that she wishes Sushant Singh Rajput alive to witness this day. Watch the video below:

Recently, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at the Maharashtra government on Twitter.

Kangana reacted to a news piece on Twitter that says former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh has alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 cr every month.

Reacting to the news piece, Kangana tweeted: “When I called out corruption and ill administration of Maharashtra government I faced so much abuses, threats, criticism I retaliated but when my loyalty for my beloved city was questioned I cried silently. When they illegally demolished my house many cheered and celebrated.”

“In coming days they will be fully exposed, today I stand vindicated, hence it is proven in my brave Rajputana blood flows the loyalty and true love for the land that feeds me and my family. I am a true desh bhakt not haramkhor #MahaVasooliAghadi #AnilDeshmukh #ParambirSingh,” she added.

In September last year, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished parts of Kangana’s office located in Bandra, citing illegal construction. The demolition work was stopped midway after a stay order from Bombay High Court on September 9.

