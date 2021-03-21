Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who became a global icon after making her mark in Hollywood, recently turned author. The actress released her memoir titled Unfinished, wherein she spoke about her journey into Bollywood and making it big in Hollywood as well.

Advertisement

The White Tiger actress sat with Oprah Winfrey to talk about her some important topics from her memoir. Priyanka opened up about her personal life and shared her opinion on religion, secularism, and children being raised in different cultures and the impact they have on their lives.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, “I think in India it’s hard not to, you’re right – with the swirling number of religions that we have that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school – when I went to school, I was aware of Christianity, my dad used to sing in a mosque, (so) I was aware of Islam, I grew up in a Hindu family I was aware of that. So, spirituality is such a large part of India that you can’t ignore it.”

Priyanka’s statement that her father Ashok Chopra sang in a mosque, which made her aware of Islam didn’t go down well with netizens. Her statement made quite a furore on social media. One user slammed the actress for her statement and wrote, “Dear @priyankachopra How is singing in a mosque makes one aware of Islam? Do many years in India didn’t let you know about Muslims around you? By this logic- my dad argues cases in court so I am aware of the law.” See more reactions below:

Dear @priyankachopra

How is singing in a mosque makes one aware of Islam? Do many years in India didn't let you know about muslims around you? By this logic- my dad argues cases in court so I am aware of the law. #PriyankaChopra #Oprah 😂 pic.twitter.com/gDbVG5aZT1 — Chayan Sarkar (@chayansarkar87) March 20, 2021

What mosque was letting priyanka chopra's dad to sing in it 🤔 — Syed Nida Tehseen (@Nida_Tehseen) March 19, 2021

Priyanka: my dad used to sing in the mosque

Lol Which mosque piryanka ? 😭🤣 — Hinal Patel (@Angelhinal) March 20, 2021

Priyanka Chopra – "My dad used to sing in a mosque. I was aware of Islam" pic.twitter.com/eZho9faIES — 🖤 (@radium_blue) March 20, 2021

Priyanka ji masjid ka name batao.. — Avneesh krishan Pal (@KrishanAvneesh) March 20, 2021

While some netizens criticized her statement, some asked PeeCee which mosque allowed her dad to sing. One fan pointed out that the actress might be misunderstood Mosque to ‘Dargah’. The user tweeted, “like use your common sense focus on the BIGGER MESSAGE/POINT she was trying to make which was so beautiful and about the fact that all religions are the same in spirit because of their focus on the higher power.” Take a look

I also did some research and found that Qawwali is a form of Sufi Islamic devotional singing, which is popular in Punjab and other parts of India and Pakistan. There are even recordings of Priyankas dad doing these signings. We all need to not be so quick to judge and assume. — nickyannka (@nickyannka) March 20, 2021

exactly! And I've seen people saying 'it's not mosques but a "dargah" where u sing' & I'm like, most people watching this wouldn't understand what a "dargah" is, so Priyanka just said mosque cuz that's like the closest thing in English translation. And "singing" is the closest .. https://t.co/MHiOhIZ7ZY — VP (@Pri4Lyfe) March 20, 2021

What do you think about Priyanka Chopra’s statement on her father Ashok Chopra sang in a mosque? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Recalls When A Director Said “Jo Bhi Ho, Chaddiyan Dikhni Chahiyen” To Her Stylist On Oprah Winfrey’s Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube