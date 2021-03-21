Priyanka Chopra Jonas has reached at the top of her game and it wasn’t an easy ride up there. The actor achieved a new feat and appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s chat show Super Souls. Priyanka was on the show to discuss her memoir, Unfinished. The actor decided to open up about an incident where a director objectified her, and she couldn’t call him out back then.

Advertisement

In her memoir, Unfinished, Priyanka has reflected her 20-year journey in the show biz, her highs and lows and some shocking incidents. One of the incidents that Winfrey reminded her of was when she was to perform a seductive number in a film, and the filmmaker told her stylist that panties should show or no one will watch the film. Oprah asked her if she regrets not standing up that time. Read on to know what exactly happened and what Priyanka has to say.

Advertisement

Talking about the incident when she was up for a seductive dance number in a movie, Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her book Unfinished has written, “The director suggested I speak to my stylist, so I called him and briefly explained the situation, then passed the phone to the director. Standing right in front of me, the director said: “Jo bhi ho, chaddiyan dikhni chahiyen. Nahi toh log picture kyon dekhne aayenge? (whatever happens, panties should be seen. Otherwise, why would people come to watch the movie?).”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed she quit that film the very next day quietly. The actor while talking to Oprah Winfrey said that she was always taught to have self-worth. But did not call out the director then. As per Indian Express, she said, “I was told to have an opinion in a room that disagreed with me. I was always encouraged to have a voice. I was so scared. I was new in the entertainment business and girls are always told that ‘you don’t want to get a reputation of being hard to work with.’ So I worked within the system.”

Talking about her journey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also said, “I was thrown into the deep, and so badly. I didn’t come from a pageant family. I didn’t come from desiring that. I never thought I could be part of it. At 17, when you’re thrown into this crazy world of pageants internationally and movies, I was just trying to keep my head above water at that point.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Kriti Sanon On Her Long Silence Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: “It Reached A Point Where People Stopped Being Sensitive”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube