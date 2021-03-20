It’s been more than half a year since we lost Sushant Singh Rajput and the void he left is still very much evident. The incident left everyone in shock and shattered his closed ones. Actor Kriti Sanon was close friends with Sushant, and they shared a great bond. Sanon has now opened up on why she maintained silence and then what she feels about the same.

Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging in his Mumbai residence and what followed was a huge investigation. While the authorities did their job, the fans and netizens began an uproar against many people from the film industry. Apart from the legal interrogations, social media courts were set, and random judgements were given against who’s who of Bollywood.

Most recently, Kriti Sanon decided to speak up about the same. As per Hindustan Times, Kriti said how the negativity that had surrounded the whole Sushant Singh Rajput death case, was not something she wanted to participate in. She expressed how people stopped being sensitive. She said, “At one point, there was so much noise around that I didn’t want to be a part of it. It reached a point where people stopped being sensitive, and there was too much negativity around. I didn’t want to be a part of that negativity.”

Kriti Sanon continued, “I knew what I felt about the situation and I wanted to keep that to myself. I didn’t feel the need to talk to anyone about anything that I was feeling. Also, what you want to say, you can always say it on social media. You can write and express yourself instead of talking out loud.”

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput have worked together in Dinesh Vijan’s Raabta. The actors were also rumoured to be a couple once but never confirmed the same. A few days after SSR’s death, Kriti has spilt her heart out in an Instagram post. Sharing some dreamy pictures, Kriti’s note read, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, I wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.”

“I wish I could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things….Part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will,” Kriti Sanon concluded.

