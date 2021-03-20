Neha Kakkar sang popular party songs including “Sunny Sunny” from Yaariyan and “London Thumakda” from Queen. The 33-year-old singer is one of the bubbly judges of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champ, and Indian Idol season 12. However, not many remember she was also a contestant of Indian Idol 2 in 2006.

While she did not win the season, Neha Kakkar managed to get away with her lot of limelight and prominence. In an ultimate throwback video, she was seen giving her first audition of Indian Idol 2.

For unversed, when Neha Kakkar auditioned for the singing reality show, she was in the eleventh grade, and the judges were Farah Khan, Anu Malik, and Sonu Nigam. The video also gives us a glimpse into Neha’s life, before turning to her audition. The brief video showcases how the Dilbar singer won over the judges and went on to become one of the top 12 contestants on the show. The video clip of her first audition for Indian Idol 2 is the perfect example of her journey.

Take a look Neha Kakkar’s video clip below:

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar recently got married to Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020, after dating for a brief period. Earlier this year, the two made headlines for faking a pregnancy to promote their upcoming song, Khyal Rakhya Kar. The two received massive backlash for it after finding out that it was merely a publicity gimmick.

What do you think about Neha Kakkar’s throwback from 2006? Let us know in the comments.

