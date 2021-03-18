Anu Malik was known to be this classic musician we’ve grown up listening to. He gave us some celebrated tracks like Gori Gori, Sau Dard, Jaanam Samjha Karo amongst others. Apart from his Bollywood career, he also created a lot of noise over his judging skills on Indian Idol 11. But things turned upside down when he was accused of s*xual misconduct.

Advertisement

For the unversed, it was back in 2018 when several women came forward to accuse the singer of #MeToo. One of the accusations was made by Shweta Pandit who was allegedly mistreated when she was just 15 years old. Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin too later called out Anu sharing their ill experiences.

Advertisement

Owing to all the backlash, Anu Malik was removed from the judge seat from Indian Idol 10. He was later reinstated during the 11th season, but that obviously did not go well with the viewers. Many demanded a boycott on the singing reality show. Later, the veteran singer had no choice but to step down from his role yet again.

As per recent reports, Anu Malik is now returning as a guest on Indian Idol 12. He will reportedly participate in a 90s special weekend episode alongside Udit Narayan and lyricist and good friend, Sameer.

A source close to Times Of India revealed the same as, “It is a 90s music weekend episode. Anu Malik composed music for many films in the 90s and his songs were chartbusters. A 90s episode is not possible without Anu Malik so we decided to have him as a guest on the show along with lyricist Sameer and singer Udit Narayan, who rocked the 90s music scene.”

There has been no reaction from Sona Mohapatra or the other victims yet but we’re sure that Indian Idol will witness a storm again.

Is it fair to bring back Anu Malik amid the #MeToo allegations even as a guest? Share your views in the comment section below.

Must Read: From Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra & Farhan Akhtar’s Collab To Powerful Performances – 5 Things To Look Out For In Toofaan – Exclusive



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube