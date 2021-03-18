It’s been a little over two years since we witnessed the release of ‘the most patriotic song’ of this gen, Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar led Kesari. The song recently crosses a billion views across YouTube, which definitely isn’t a small feat to achieve until you don’t cater to the ‘Tik-Tok, Reels’ section of the audience.

Back in December 2018, we started the section ‘Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown Audience Poll‘ to know what are your current favourite songs of the month. It was like a radio list, but you get to be the judge of what you like.

Kesari’s song was added for the first time in March 2019’s poll, and it won by a massive margin over others. Continuing its winning streak, Manoj Muntashir’s soulful track remained to be the winner in 8 of the 12 months after that.

From March 2019 to February 2020, forget to get out from the list, the lowest B Praak’s song was ranked at 4th position. The track went on to be at the top place for 4 and 3 months at a stretch with just one month of a gap.

Even in that gap, it took Akshay Kumar to beat Akshay Kumar as Good Newwz’s Sauda Khara Khara won in November 2019. Composed by Arko, Teri Mitti could’ve been in the top position for nine months at a stretch if not for Sauda Khara Khara.

Here’s the table of what position the song held from 2019 through 2020:

March 2019 – Teri Mitti at 1st position

April 2019 – Teri Mitti at 2nd position

May 2019 – Teri Mitti at 3rd position

June 2019 – Teri Mitti at 4th position (Ve Maahi from Kesari at 3rd position)

July 2019 – Teri Mitti at 1st position

August 2019 – Teri Mitti at 1st position

September 2019 – Teri Mitti at 1st position

October 2019 – Teri Mitti at 1st position

November 2019 – Teri Mitti at 2nd position (Sauda Khara Khara from Good Newwz at 1st position)

December 2019 – Teri Mitti at 1st position

January 2020 – Teri Mitti at 1st position

February 2021 – Teri Mitti at 1st position

In fact, back when the song was ruling Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown Audience Poll, its lyricist Manoj Muntashir took to its social media handles, posting about the results. He said, “Officially @koimoi declares #TeriMitti the winner song of the season. So once again, it’s proved, Love for the motherland is greater than any other form of love.”

There weren’t any new songs coming in post-March 2020, and hence we put the posts on hold. But it was just a comma and not a period so wait for us as we bounce back with a bunch of new songs retaining the top ones from last year. We’re not letting the song go soon from the list. The song has been your favourite, and it’ll remain on the list till you guys keep voting to intact it.

Khiladi Kumar, on the occasion of the song crossing a billion views on YouTube, tweeted, “#TeriMitti is more than just a song…it’s a feeling which now resonates with more than one billion hearts! Thank you for the love,” Akshay Kumar tweeted.

The soulful number was penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Arko. Singer B. Praak had lent his vocals to Teri Mitti featuring Akshay Kumar. While the film became a hit, the song has been a watershed in contemporary Bollywood film music. It helped spiral B. Praak’s popularity manifolds.

