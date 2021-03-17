The clash of Salman Khan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai and John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 on Eid 2021 has been a topic of discussions for a long time. Considering the troubled times and many cinemas getting permanently shut, it was expected that the latter will move to another day. But defying all the speculations, the makers of SJ 2 today announced that their film is indeed coming on May 13.

Advertisement

Sharing a new poster of Satyameva Jayate 2, the makers made it a point that the film is not moving to another release date and will clash with Radhe. Now that’s indeed a very risky clash especially for the makers of SJ 2. Since both films are for the masses, it doesn’t make sense for them to release on the same day. Further, because Salman is a much bigger star than John, many in trade were wondering why would someone want to take that much of a risk at the box office in times like these?

Advertisement

But it seems, the makers or at least distributors of Satyameva Jayate 2 have some strong plans – plans that can be called very controversial. As per the latest buzz in the trade, AA Films which is distributing both Satyameva Jayate 2 and the much-awaited pan-India film KGF Chapter 2 is booking cinemas for both films together. This means the exhibitors who will give preference to the John Abraham starrer over Radhe will only be able to play the superstar Yash starrer biggie.

Now that’s a kind of deal that is not something new in the Hindi films market. It has been attempted several times before as well. But every time an attempt like this has been made, it has received heavy criticism because it’s not what we call fair play in business. Needless to say, an action like this will definitely help the makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 to secure the maximum possible cinemas but for the makers of Radhe, it will be pretty unfair.

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Ram Setu: Amazon Prime Video To Co-Produce The Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Film



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube