Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday took to social media to celebrate the song Teri Mitti from his 2019 film Kesari crossing one billion views on YouTube.

“#TeriMitti is more than just a song…it’s a feeling which now resonates with more than one billion hearts! Thank you for the love,” Akshay Kumar tweeted.

The soulful number was penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Arko. Singer B. Praak had lent his vocals to Teri Mitti featuring Akshay Kumar. While the film became a hit, the song has been a watershed in contemporary Bollywood film music. It helped spiral B. Praak’s popularity manifolds.

Akshay Kumar recently wrapped up shooting for his forthcoming film Bachchan Pandey.

The actor is all set to commence shooting for his next film Ram Setu.

Akshay, along with director Abhishek Sharma and creative producer Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, will fly to Ayodhya on March 18 for the mahurat shot of the film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

The superstar is also looking forward to the release of Sooryavanshi. The cop drama has been delayed for a long time due to the pandemic.

