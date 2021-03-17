After bringing in 1.35 crores on Monday, Roohi held well on Tuesday too with 1.26 crores coming in. This is a good sign as Tuesday could well have been that day when a fall could have come. However, with that not happening, the film is now assured of Wednesday and Thursday to be in excess of 1 crore each.

The film could well have matched Monday total or gone even a little ahead of that if not for the T20 match in the evening. Otherwise, till later afternoon shows, the film’s collections were better than Monday and a total in excess of 1.40 crores was looking like a reality. However, footfalls were impacted from evening onwards and the film had to settle down for a par score.

So far, the Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma has collected 15.19 crores and an extended first week total of 17 crores+ is a given. Of course the kind of numbers that have come from theatrical business is a bonus as a lot more eyeballs are expected when the OTT premier followed by satellite arrival would take place in a few weeks from now. Till then, Roohi will find collections trickling in to some extent at least that would keep the box office engaged.

