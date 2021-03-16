Parineeti Chopra is currently basking in the success of her Netflix film ‘The Girl On The Train’, which is an adaptation of British author Paula Hawkins’ 2015 novel of the same name. In the film, the actress plays the role of an alcoholic and troubled divorcee who gets embroiled in a murder investigation.

Apart from the Netflix film, the actress has appeared in a number of films since her debut in 2011’s Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. However, not many know that she is outspoken, unabashed and in all ways. The actress was once asked a se*ist statement by a reporter during a press conference, to which she snapped and gave it back to him.

During the promotions of Shuddh Desi Romance, the journalist asked her, “When girls are young, they like ‘it’. And when they are older they scream and shout that the boy exploited them,” amidst laughter from others in-crowd. Without thinking twice Parineeti Chopra responds directly and explains how wrong he is.

The actress said that women don’t force men to be with them and if there’s anything called bodily exploitation, its rape. She also said, “Whether it is s*x or a kiss, there are always two people involved and not just one.” Take a look at the video below:

The video also went viral after the incident occurred. With Parineeti Chopra also stepping into the ring, we’re definitely happy to see the leading ladies of Bollywood doing their part in raising awareness about a crime that has reached epidemic proportions, not just in India, but worldwide.

What do you think about Parineeti Chopra’s explanation of the disgusting comment made by the journalist? Let us know in the comments.

