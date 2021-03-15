Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most successful daily soaps on Indian Television. The show started with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra and the legacy was later continued with Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. All of these actors have become household names over the years and garnered a massive fan base for themselves. Another actress who enjoyed a lot of fame is Kanchi Singh.

For the unversed, Kanchi played the role of Gayu on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was the cousin of Shivangi Joshi and their relationship was a talking point of the show. It was back in 2017 that Singh decided to quit the show and had been missing from the TV screens ever since.

Kanchi Singh has finally opened up about her big plans and revealed that she’s entering Bollywood soon. “I left my show to get into Bollywood and that is happening now after three’ and-a-half years. I will start shooting for it in the end of this month in Bhopal. I am glad that I’m returning to acting with a movie; my excitement levels are touching the sky right now,” she told Times Of India.

Asked if Bollywood was her ultimate goal as an actor, Kanchi Singh replied, “Every individual who aspires to be an actor wants to be a movie star. That’s always the goal and the same applies to me too. I am a TV star but now is the time when I’m ready to start my Bollywood journey. But that doesn’t mean that if something good comes up in television, I will let it go. Whatever I am today is because of the TV industry and my love for TV will never fade away.”

The actress has undergone a lot of weight loss and trained in Bharatnatyam for her big Bollywood debut!

