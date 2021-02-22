Honestly, we thought that we were done with celebrity breakups when 2020 ended. 2021 started off on a high note but there’s some sad news coming in for all the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans. Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh have decided to part their ways. Yes, you read that right.

They are one of the most celebrated and loved couples on Indian television and we are sure that this is not going to go down well with their fans across the globe.

Both Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and made their relationship official in 2016. A source close to Spotboye revealed stated, “Rohan and Kanchi were having issues since a long time and now they have mutually decided to end things.”

The publication tried to get in touch with Rohan but there was no answer. Kanchi replied to the publication saying, “I have no hard feelings for anybody. I am at peace in my life. And I don’t want to talk about this topic.”

Back in 2020, Kanchi Singh took to her official Instagram account to wish boyfriend Rohan Mehra on his birthday with a sweet message that read, “To the man who lights up my world, may you never stop soaring high, because the peak is just the beginning.. Happy Birthday @rohanmehraa Thank you for always being there… लव यू ♥️♥️”.

Last year on Valentine’s Day, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared a lovey-dovey picture of the couple with a caption that read, “All you need is love..! Happy Valentine’s Day ♥️ @rohanmehraa”.

Rohan meanwhile was recently seen in Crashh that released on Zee5 and has been riding on the success of his web show.

