Bigg Boss 14 aired for the last time yesterday (Sunday, February 21), and we saw TV actress Rubina Dilaik lifting the coveted trophy. While she was declared the winner, singer Rahul Vaidya came in second and was the first runners-up of the season. He had a tremendous journey in the controversial house that made us all laugh, cry and scream.

Post the show wrapped up, we at Koimoi met Rahul for an exclusive chat. During our conversation, he spoke to us about how he feels coming so close to winning the title, his relationship with Rubina, and what he plans to do soon after he goes home. Read it all below.

Talking about losing the Bigg Boss 14 title to Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya said, “Ispe kya balu abhi! Ho toh gaya, woh toh apne dekh hi liya ki yeh hua hai. But khushi hai iss baat ki ki ghar jaa raha hu. Ek bahut aachi journey rahi hai. Bigg Boss se bahut sheek ke jaa raha hu. (What can I saw about it! It’s all done. But I’m happy to go home now, it has been an amazing journey. I have learnt a lot from the show).”

Talking about a memorable moment in his Bigg Boss 14 journey, Rahul Vaidya said, “Memorable yeh hai ki mai sabke liye chai banata. Woh ab chai banana miss karunga (laugh). (One of the most memorable things in the house was making tea for everyone. I will miss doing that now).”

All those who followed the show know that Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya were always at loggerheads. Talking about his relationship with the Shakti actress post the show concluding, Rahul said, “Rubi ke saath bahut aisa koi ghani dosti nahi hai but negativity bhi nahi hai. The show is over now, I wish her all the best. (I didn’t have an amazing friendship with Rubi but there is no negativity now).”

Thanking his fans for being there for him during his Bigg Boss 14 journey, Rahul Vaidya said, “Thank you for being there. Aap logo ne itna pyaar diya, isliye yaha tak pauncha. Please keep the love and support. (It’s because of your tremendous love that I have reached this position).”

We asked the Bigg Boss 14 1st runners-up his plans. And his answer will put a smile on your face. Answering our question, he said, “Honestly, abhi toh bahar aaya hut oh kya phone hai, kya message hai kuch nahi pata. Pehle khana toh khau, uske baad dekhege kya karna hai. (Honestly, I don’t know what’s happening. First I’ll go and have some food and then we will see.”

Catch our exclusive chat with Rahul Vaidya here:

