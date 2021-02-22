Last night was iconic. Rubina Dilaik won the title of Bigg Boss 14 by defeating Rahul Vaidya. Nobody in the history of Bigg Boss has played the show with so much elegance and grace as her. Today, we are going to list down all the women winners of the show and how they ruled the world with their fan following.

Advertisement

It is the fans that these stars possess and that ultimately makes them win the show. But for women contenders, it never comes easy.

Advertisement

These women winners proved their mettle in the men’s world and won the title like a QUEEN. Take a look:

Rubina Dilaik – Bigg Boss 14

This woman has played the entire season with so much grace and integrity and has honestly restored the faith of fans in the show. Rubina always stood for what was right and ethical to her fans. The actress didn’t shy away from taking criticism openly and worked on her flaws like a normal person, that’s what made her stand out of the crowd.

Dipika Kakar – Bigg Boss 12

Dipika defeated Sreesanth and won the trophy of Season 12. It was Dipika’s right tactics and massive fan-following that led her to win the show.

Shilpa Shinde – Bigg Boss 11

Shilpa defeated Hina Khan to become the winner of the show. Both these women played incredibly well and entertained their fans throughout Season 11 and took the show to crazy TRP ratings.

Gauahar Khan – Bigg Boss 7

Gauahar winning was one of the most iconic moments in the history of the show. The actress defeated Tanishaa Mukerji to win the title of Season 7 and ever since then, her life changed. She is one of the most popular celebrities on social media.

Urvashi Dholakia – Bigg Boss 6

The reel life vamp played amazingly well on Season 6. Urvashi defeated Imam Siddiqui to win the title and totally justified it with her stint on the show.

Juhi Parmar – Bigg Boss 5

Juhi defeated model Mahek Chahal to win the title of Season 5 of the show. Parmar is a popular name and face in the television industry and enjoys a huge fan following. The 40-year-old actress was the second woman to win the show in history and post the big win, she got busy in her personal life.

Shweta Tiwari – Bigg Boss 4

Shweta Tiwari was the first ever woman to win the title and created history with the same. The actress defeated Khali to win the title of Season 4 and how can you not remember her iconic fights with Dolly Bindra.

This was one of the most entertaining seasons of all time.

Which above-mentioned woman was your favourite contestant in Bigg Boss? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Breaks Silence On Rifts With Jasmin Bhasin, Says She’s Awaiting Marriage Plans With Abhinav Shukla!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube