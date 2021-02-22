Bigg Boss 14 has come to an end, and we were treated to a lot of fun, drama, dances and more last night. It was early today morning (Monday, February 22) that we saw the only contestant who survived since day one, Rubina Dilaik, be announced the winner.

During an exclusive chat with Koimoi, just hours after she lifted the trophy, the actress opened up about how she feels about being bestowed the title, her relationship with Jasmin Bhasin, marriage plans with Abhinav Shukla and more. Read it all below.

There is no doubt that Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik was the ‘Rani’ of the Salman Khan hosted show. On being asked how she feels being crowned the queen, the Shakti actress said, “Socha nahi tha, but the feeling is great. (I never expected it.)”

For those who have followed the show since October, you may be well versed with Rubina Dilaik and her love for using words hardly used by others. With words like ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ and more to her credit, we asked her if she plans on releasing a book or dictionary with the words and their meaning. Replying to the compliment we gave her, she said, “Yeh sheh jata hai mujhe because I was a gold medalist in English literature. Bas (The credit for it goes to me being an English literature gold medalist. That’s it.)”

Talking about Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin and their relationship status, she said, “It’s ok. I mean, Jaruri nahi hai aap pyaar karo aur samne wala bhi pyaar kare.(It’s not necessary that if love someone that person loves you back.)” Talking about Jasmin not congratulating her on her win, Rubina said,” It’s ok, I forgave her.”

All you Bigg Boss 14 followers know that Abhinav Shukla proposed marriage to Rubina Dilaik once again while visiting her for a dinner date on Valentine’s Day. We asked her what the plans for their second wedding are – a white wedding as per her confession during the episode – she said, “Mujhe bhi jaana hai, kyuki stage ke baad mai turant yaha aa gayi and I’m really , really waiting to know has he planned something or not. (Even I want to know because I came straight here from the stage.)”

Before she bid us adieu, Rubina Dilaik had a special message for all her fans. Thanking them for helping her in her Bigg Boss 14 journey, she said, “Thank you so much. You have really been kind, you have really been my greatest supporters. This is just because of you. Thank you so much.”

Check out the exclusive interview here:

