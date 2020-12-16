Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh are one of the cutest couples on Indian Television. The stars who met on the set of their hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have always been very vocal about their relationship.

Fans love their off-screen chemistry and have been longing to see the two sharing the screen space together. Well, it looks like it may happen soon. Excited? Well, then keep scrolling further to get all the details.

Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh’s love story is known to the world. The TV couple, who met on the sets of their show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, bonded well and in no time fell in love with each other. Since then, the couple keeps sharing their lovely pictures and videos together on social media to treat their fans. But for the first time, their romantic chemistry will be seen on-screen. As the two will be featured opposite each other for the first time in a music video.

Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh are currently in Dubai to shoot their upcoming song, and this news has already made us excited. Spotboye spoke to Rohan about it, and he says, “This is going to be for the first time when Kanchi and I will be seen in a music video together. I am quite excited to shoot for the music video with her. Our fans have been waiting for us to do a project together, and here we are. It will be an emotional yet romantic song and being shot in Dubai, adds the cherry on the cake.”

Rohan has been featured in a lot of music videos before. His latest song was with Mahima Makwana titled ‘Main Hoon Tera’. Rohan made his digital debut with Class Of 2020 and has now started shooting for another series Crashh with Aditi Sharma for the same platform. On the other hand, Kanchi Singh had been missing from action for quite some time now.

We are sure that fans cannot wait to see the on-screen chemistry of Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh.

