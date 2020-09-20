Hina Khan is one of the most loved television divas. Even amid the pandemic, she has treated fans will multiple treats. From being a part of Naagin 5 to releasing a new music video – there was a lot to look forward too. The actress is breaking barriers as she romanced her on-screen antagonist Dheeraj Dhoopar in Humko Tum Mil Gaye. Now, she wants to continue that legacy.

For the unversed, Hina rose to fame with her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show began with her unmarried version. Today, it is her kids, Rohan Mehra and Shivangi Joshi that one of the longest-running TV show is revolving around.

While Rohan Mehra is Hina Khan’s on-screen son, Mohsin Khan is paired up with daughter Shivangi Joshi. It’s been really long that the former Bigg Boss contestant quit the show. Now, she’s willing to break all the barriers in society.

Hina Khan opened up about it all in a conversation with TOI. “I am again making an effort to break the barriers which is why we were cast opposite each other. The makers of the song loved the love-hate relationship between Dheeraj and me in Naagin 5. I said yes immediately. I said why not break the barriers and set an example that no matter what characters you played in your last project if you look good on-screen you should do the project.”

She continued, “Tomorrow if I am offered a song and I have to romance Mohsin Khan or Rohan Mehra on-screen I will do it why not. I will make sure I justify the song and we look good as a couple. End of the day we are actors and I feel nobody will question us. If we perform and our chemistry is visible, nobody is going to question us and it’s high time we should break these stereotypes.”

Well, we love her intent and enthusiasm. More power to Hina Khan!

