EXCLUSIVE! Hina Khan On Sizzling Chemistry With Dheeraj Dhoopar In Naagin & Humko Tum Mil Gaye

Hina Khan is ruling the entertainment world right now. She was recently seen in Naagin 5. Fans were furious when they got to know that the actress was only a part of the initial episodes. The actress is now coming up with the music video ‘Humko Tum Mil Gaye.’ It features her alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Hina over her upcoming song. From talking about shooting amid pandemic to her newly loved pairing with Dheeraj – the actress has opened up about it all.

For the unversed, Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar were seen together in Naagin 5. But they were seen opposite each other. Dheeraj was the antagonist of the show. Despite all of that, fans loved their chemistry together.

When asked about the same, Hina Khan said, “I was in fact very happy to know that post Naagin itself, Universal had wanted to cast Dheeraj and I together in the song. It was surprising as Dheeraj had played an antagonist in the show and I was the protagonist, but somewhere they did feel and see some sort of chemistry between us and thought it would fit well for the song. It was lovely collaborating with Dheeraj once again, and we had a great time working together.

Over the years, Hina has been quite careful about her choices of projects. We asked her what made her say yes to Humko Tum Mil Gaye. “The concept and theme of the song is what instantly got to me. Besides it being a lovely heart-touching romantic number, the song gives out a beautiful message about staying positive, confident and keeping faith through tough times. That’s what I truly loved about the whole vibe of the song, as I am someone who is always open to being a part of content which gives out a meaningful message,” she responded.

Celebrities have been shooting amid the pandemic but it’s been risky. Hina Khan shared her experience with Dheeraj Dhoopar and the team as, “While shooting the song was great fun and the entire cast and crew had quite a blast, it was a different feeling to be shooting through the pandemic. There were a lot of restrictive measures and protocols for our own safety & hygiene along with those around us that needed to be followed. From social distancing to wearing masks, regular temperature checks and sanitization were all taken care of as part of the new shooting normal. Though through it all we ensured that the atmosphere on set was always lively and fun, as that’s what made the shoot a memorable one.”

Humko Tum Mil Gaye ft. Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar releases today at 11AM.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla To Co-Host Alongside Salman Khan? Special Plans REVEALED!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube