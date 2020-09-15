Manu Punjabi, a commoner, rose to fame with his stint in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 10. He was amongst the top contenders of the show. Just not that, his friendship with co-contestant Manveer Gujjar in the house is lauded till date. However, what he’s grabbing headlines for today is rather controversial. The artist has mocked Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal’s Naagin 5. Below is all the scoop you need.

Over the years, Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama has earned a massive fan base. However, there remains a section that criticizes the show over its ‘non-realistic’ approach. Time and again, the cast members have compared Naagin to Avengers and asked why this isn’t possible if that is?

Now, joining the list of critics is Manu Punjabi. The Bigg Boss 10 contestant shared a scene featuring Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal. The weird part is that the Naagin 5 sequence shows them in their naagin avatar, doing something with their tongue!

Manu Punjabi sharing the Naagin 5 scene wrote, “Hahahahahaha Yeh kya tamasha hai yaar TV par kuch bhi Dikhate hai sesion 1,2,3,4,5 #nagin Comment PLEASE”

Soon, fans took the comments section and began mocking Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal’s show too.

A user wrote, “Whatt?? Is this for real?? Yaar Kya bakwas hai ye.. they started it well off and y making it stupid”

“New style of french kissing?” questioned another.

A user tweeted, “Kuch bhi dikhate hai VFX ki waat lagayi hai, ajkal k bache bhut smart hai and young log bhi, main to sochti dekhta kaun hai ye sab, phr baad mein trp chart mein 1st position leke aate hai ye log”

However, the scene was actually a fan edit and the entire stir was created for nothing at all!

Check out Manu Punjabi’s post below:

Hahahahahaha 😜 Yeh kya tamasha hai yaar TV par kuch bhi Dikhate hai sesion 1,2,3,4,5🤣😂 #nagin Comment PLEASE 😜😛 pic.twitter.com/7ZQC7GMtSd — Manu Punjabi (@manupunjabim3) September 13, 2020

