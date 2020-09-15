The countdown for Bigg Boss 14 has already begun. This season is going to be extra exciting as fans are already bored sitting at home amid the pandemic. A lot has been revealed – starting from the confirmed contestants to the show’s format this year. Now, as per the latest reports, Sidharth Shukla may be seen co-hosting the show with Salman Khan!

Yes, you heard that right! We all know that the Balika Vadhu actor gained massive fame with his stint in the show. She was labelled aggressive yet honest and straight-forward – a winner quality that most like! Not only did Sidharth win the title, but was flooded with offers post the show.

It is now being said that the makers are planning to make Sidharth Shukla a part of Bigg Boss 14. What remains more exciting is that he isn’t going to be a guest like most of his co-contestants. The actor may don the co-host duty along with Salman Khan.

A source close to Peeping Moon reveals the same as, “Sidharth Shukla has come a long way since his stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house; fans continue to shower him with a lot of love after the show’s conclusion too. In fact, one cannot deny the fact that the number of his followers have increased in the past few months. Keeping his popularity in mind, the makers have decided to rope him for Bigg Boss 14 too. However this time not as a participant but for a special segment.”

Just like Salman Khan schools the contestants, Sidharth too will be seen monitoring the housemates. “Sidharth’s role in the show will be associated with this season’s theme – ‘Karara Jawab’. He will be monitoring the contestants from outside and will give his comments / opinions on their performance inside the house. The makers are still discussing the format with the actor and once everything gets finalised, they will announce it soon,” adds the source.

Whoa! That’s a huge leap for Sidharth Shukla if it’s true. Isn’t it?

Must Read: Shweta Tripathi On Her Reaction To Netflix’s Cargo-Mirzapur 2 Crossover Meme: “I Started Crying” – EXCLUSIVE!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube