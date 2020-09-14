The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14 is premiering on October 3, 2020 with Salman Khan returning as a host. The makers made the grand announcement through social media about the same. Earlier the show was supposed to go on floors this month but witnessed a delay for some reasons.

If reports are to be believed, the confirmed contestants will be put in quarantine from September 20-21 and will enter the BB house on October 3.

According to a close source to Pinkvilla, Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Shanu, Eijaz Khan, Aly Goni will be put in quarantine starting from September 20-21 and all required precautionary measures will be taken before the contestants enter the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Reportedly, 4 YouTubers are also participating in this season of Bigg Boss and they have already been hotel quarantined, as they had travelled from Delhi to Mumbai.

The show’s house is set in Film City yet again and Salman Khan will be shooting a bit earlier for the grand premiere of the show.

Bigg Boss 14 will air at 10:30 PM during the week and at 9 PM on the weekends on Colors TV. Are y’all excited for the show?

Share your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.

