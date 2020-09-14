Bigg Boss 14 To Go On-Air From THIS Date! Salman Khan Is Back To Kill Your Boredom - Promo OUT

The countdown for Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 has begun. The show this year will be a sigh of relief amid the on-going tensions. The makers have designed the theme in a way that it will be a comeback to 2020 (the coronavirus pandemic). The premiere date is now officially announced. Below is the scoop you need.

Colors TV took to its official social media handles and shared a brand new promo. It features Salman removing his face mask and breaking the chains of boredom (quite literally). He promises a befitting reply to stress, tension as well as hopelessness in his dapper avatar.

Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss 14 promo can be heard saying, “Boredom hoga chaknachoor, tension ka udega fuse. Stress ka bajega band, hopelessness ki bajegi pungi – ab scene paltega. Kyunki Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawaab.”

Check out the new Bigg Boss 14 promo below:

This season as revealed in the promo will be premiered on Saturday, 3rd October. Contrary to rumours, this year too will witness the show being broadcasted every weekday at 10:30 pm and 9 pm on the weekend.

It is being said that this season of Bigg Boss will be taking strict precautions owing to COVID-19 pandemic. The contestants will be kept in quarantine hotels across Mumbai and will be sent into the house only once they test negative.

Koimoi has previously revealed a list of 7 contestants who are confirmed to enter the house. Sara Gurpal, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Naina Singh, Kuman Janu, Shagun Pandey, Pavitra Punia will be seen in the house.

Apart from that, some former contestants will also been seen raking in huge TRPs during the initial week.

Are you excited for Bigg Boss 14?

