Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is grabbing all eyeballs since the show is renewed for season 2. However, makers decided to keep everything under the wraps but looks like they have changed their mind. After the promo with Gopi Bahu aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee aired, fans wanted to know many things about the show. They were disheartened about Kokilaben aka Rupal Patel missing from the promo. In fact, many hearts broke after the actress revealed that she would not be seen in the second instalment.

Well, today we have got a fantastic piece of news for all the fans of the show. The makers have revealed the entry of an old actor in this season as well, which will surely increase your excitement level. Read on to know more.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben is all set to join the cast of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Yes, the senior actress confirmed that she would reprise her role in the second season. Isn’t it exciting? Confirming about her return Rupal told the portal, “There cannot be SNS 2 without its Koki.”

We absolutely agree with this, right guys? Sharing how viewers adored Kokilaben, Rupal shared, “Of course, I am a lot more flexible and fun. But even today, young girls tell me that they want a mother-in-law like Koki.”

When Rupal was asked about how will she manage doing 2 shows, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke at the same time? She said, “I could not sleep the night I was approached for SNS 2 as I prefer doing one show at a time. However, the channel (Star Plus) and YRHPK creator Rajan Shahi and SNS 2 producer Rashami Sharma has assured have that they will figure out a way to ensure that everything proceeds smoothly.”

