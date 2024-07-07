Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik enjoys a massive following of 4 million on Instagram. But celebrities like Devoleena Bhattacharjee have slammed him for promoting polygamy in Indian society. Gossip Mill claims his marriage to his first wife, Payal, is illegal. Scroll below as we revisit his three biggest controversies!

A lot of unknown details about Armaan‘s marriage with Payal and Kritika are surfacing on the internet. His first wife, also a part of Bigg Boss OTT 3, recently broke down recalling how she was informed about his second marriage after the wedding ceremony had taken place. She also separated for a year before accepting the reality and reconciling for the sake of their three children – Chirayu and twins Ayan and Tuba.

Netizens were irked when Armaan Malik confessed during a conversation with Bigg Boss OTT 3 co-contestant Sana Makbul that he wouldn’t have accepted Payal Malik had she brought a third person into their marriage. But that isn’t the only controversy the internet is talking about.

Here’s a look at the three biggest yet hidden controversies of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik:

Suicide Attempt

Many wouldn’t know, but Armaan, whose real name is Sandeep, created a whole scene in 2019 when he threatened to commit suicide from a six-story building in West Delhi’s Hari Nagar area.

The alleged incident occurred shortly after he got into a heated argument with his second wife, Kritika Basera, after checking into a hotel in the capital. Payal also reached the venue amid the massive drama and the family drama triggered.

Armaan Malik climbed up the terrace of the hotel and threatened to commit suicide. Police had to get involved, and the rescue operation ended almost 20 hours later.

Molestation Charges

Shortly after marriage with Kritika Basera, Armaan was accused of molesting their 16-year-old domestic help. It was a result of this police case that he tried to commit suicide. In a viral video, he accused his wife Payal’s family of leveling a fake case against him. He demanded that the legal suit be withdrawn, or he would take his life.

Although the exact details remain unknown, many online reports claim he was arrested in the r*pe case.

Armaan Malik’s marriage to Payal Malik is illegal?

Serious allegations by a Reddit user, ‘Poppyjamesiris,’ are currently going viral. He/she claims Armaan had been married even before he tied the knot with Payal and Kritika. He also allegedly shares two children with his first-ever wife, Sumitra, who also hails from Haryana.

Since he wasn’t legally divorced until 2018, his marriage with Payal is allegedly illegal in a court of law. The report also claims he is only legally married to his second wife, Kritika Basera. There remains no confirmation of the rumors.

There are also documents of his legal case attached in the thread. Take a look at the viral claims below:

#Justicefor11yearoldgirl

So called Influencer AND YOUTUBER Armaan Malik aka Sandeep Jangda is rapist. There is no point of tolerating such people in Indian Society .Indian people and Indian Government please look into this .. Fir and Statment is attached below pic.twitter.com/qH0paHJoGi — SUNSHINE (@Sunshine22433) June 23, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss OTT 3 updates!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Ghanshyam Nayak’s Salary Growth: Thunderous 272627% Hike For Our Beloved Natu Kaka, Guess His Shocking First Paycheck?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News