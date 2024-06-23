Devoleena Bhattacharjee is currently in a fearless mode. She recently slammed the audition process of Bigg Boss OTT 3 and took a dig at contestant Chandrika Dixit, aka Vada Pav girl. She has now broken silence on the ‘throuple’ situation of Armaal Malik and his wives, Payal and Kritika, calling it ‘filth.’ Scroll below for all the details!

During the Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere last Friday, Armaan Malik graced the stage with his wives Payal and Kritika. During a conversation with host Anil Kapoor, Payal revealed that he fell in love with the Youtuber within six days and soon tied the knot. They were together for eight years and were even blessed with a son, Chikoo. Her best friend, Kritika, fell in love with her husband within a week while she stayed over at their place, and they got married as well. The trio now live in a happy polygamy relationship.

Reacting to their revelation, Devoleena Bhattacharjee slammed Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik. She wrote on Twitter, “Do you think this is entertainment? This is not entertainment, it’s filth. Don’t make the mistake of taking this lightly because it’s not just a reel, it’s real. I mean, I can’t even understand how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment ? I feel disgusted just hearing about it. Gross. I mean, in just 6/7 days love happened, marriage happened, and then the same thing with the wife’s best friend. This is beyond my imagination.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee did not stop herself from questioning Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers. She continued, “And Bigg Boss, what has happened to you? Kya itne bure din chal rahe hai apke that you find polygamy entertaining? What were you thinking when you introduced such contestants? This show is watched by people from children to the elderly. What do you want to teach the new generation? That they can have 2-3-4 marriages? Everyone can live happily together? Go and ask those who suffer from such incidents every day, living their lives in misery.”

Take a look at the lengthy post shared by Devoleena below:

Do you think this is entertainment? This is not entertainment, it’s filth. Don’t make the mistake of taking this lightly because it’s not just a reel, it’s real. I mean, I can’t even understand how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment ? I feel disgusted just hearing… https://t.co/BVeVjGrTm2 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 22, 2024

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been a part of multiple seasons of Bigg Boss – Season 13, 14 and 15. She is currently seen in the new Sun Network show, Chatthi Maiyya Ki Bitiya.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: “Tameez Honi Chahiye Baat Karne Ki,” Slams Ranvir Shorey; Sana Makbul vs Sai Ketan Rao & Much More Drama!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News