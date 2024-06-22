Bigg Boss OTT 3 Ep 2 Verdict: 10 On 10 For Ridiculousness & 100 For Audience's Patience

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has gone live, and Koimoi has decided to rate each episode on the basis of Drama, Content, Hype, Emotion, & Reality. This year, the show has welcomed 16 contestants including some known and some unknown faces. So, without wasting any more words, let us dive straight to dissect the first episode on the basis of the five parameters we mentioned.

Ep 2 On Drama: 2 On 10

The drama in the first episode has taken off with the toilet issue Poulomi Polo Das has been talking about ever since she was on stage. This was followed by an unnecessarily kitchen fight. However, none of this drama seemed to work.

Ep 2 On Content: 5 On 10

Bigg Boss has tried to spice up the episode, making each of the 16 contestants believe that they have a traitor amongst them. Seems like Bigg Boss is gonna divide and rule with this strategy.