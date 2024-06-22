Bigg Boss OTT 3 Ep 2 Verdict: 10 On 10 For Ridiculousness & 100 For Audience's Patience

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has gone live, and Koimoi has decided to rate each episode on the basis of Drama, Content, Hype, Emotion, & Reality. This year, the show has welcomed 16 contestants including some known and some unknown faces. So, without wasting any more words, let us dive straight to dissect the first episode on the basis of the five parameters we mentioned.
Ep 2 On Drama: 2 On 10
The drama in the first episode has taken off with the toilet issue Poulomi Polo Das has been talking about ever since she was on stage. This was followed by an unnecessarily kitchen fight. However, none of this drama seemed to work.
Ep 2 On Content: 5 On 10
Bigg Boss has tried to spice up the episode, making each of the 16 contestants believe that they have a traitor amongst them. Seems like Bigg Boss is gonna divide and rule with this strategy.
Ep 2 On Emotion: 2 On 10
While people started sharing their heartbreaking stories, no one seemed to care about each other’s emotions. In fact, everyone has been high on ‘I, Me, Myself’ mode. Connections seem out of the question for this lot.
Ep 2 On Reality: 0 On 10
Looking at how Lavkesh and Vishal are behaving at the age of 26, I have no hope left for these youngsters. Though, I would like to belive that this is not their real self, because if it is, let us already rate it 10 on 10 for ridiculousness.
Ep 2 On Hype: 7 On 10
Since the show has just started, it obviously is building up the hype and hopefully gets into the entertaining zone soon. Armaan Malik and his two wives, the Vada Pav Girl and Ranvir Shorey currently have everyone’s attention apart from Sana Makbul Khan.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Final Verdict: 3.2 On 10
The initial start of Bigg Boss OTT’s new season has been a group of megalomaniacs locked together. Hopefully, they will calm down and ease down, and as Ranvir Shorey pointed out, let us make one season of Bigg Boss without unnecessary fights.
