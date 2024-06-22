Hindi films might close the curtains with ‘Happy Ending.’ But The Great Indian Kapil Show ended with the happiest ending. With the 12th episode, Kapil Sharma and his team indeed put together the best episode of the season. And guess who was the best of all? None other than Kartik Aaryan’s mom Mala Tiwari.

Believe us or not. Mrs. Mala Tiwari is the quintessential Indian mother who has vowed to never praise her child. I mean Aunty literally put her son to display in exchange of some hilarious laughter making her episode count and how!

Kartik Aaryan literally came like a ray of hope for The Great Indian Kapil Show and put up the cutest, funniest, and most awesome episode of this season. In fact, the show was full of surprises and anecdotes.

Kartik‘s mom as the epitome of sarcasm as she did not shy away to put him in spot. Meanwhile, apart from him were his cute pet Katori making an appearance on the show and Kapil Sharma tried making some Rishta talks pitching his pet for Katori ka rishta!

Rajiv Thakur’s honest confession about his part getting edited in the entire season was fun, and Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, and Krushna Abhishek saved the best gig of the show, supposedly for the grand finale. They played Karan and Arjun to their Maa, Rakhee, played by Kiku Sharda. But Sunil Grover, who was playing an exact replica of Salman Khan, was so on the spot that if you had not watched the video and only listened to the audio, you would have thought that Bhai was actually there.

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek played Shah Rukh Khan lite (yes, the one that is ordered on Meesho) and he also elevated the gig with the famous SRK pose. In all, this was the spirit that was needed in the entire season but it came only in parts.

Hopefully the next season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, brings back the fun and the laughter alike minus the snoozefest!

