Bigg Boss OTT 3 witnessed its grand premiere on Friday night. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the list of contestants this season includes Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, and Chandrika Dixit, aka Vada Pav girl. Rumors turned out to be true, as famous actor Ranvir Shorey is also a participant. But unfortunately, his decision came after he was left with no work in Bollywood. Scroll below for his heartbreaking confession.

We’ve witnessed many actors revive their careers after participating in Bigg Boss. A recent example is Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who have always been great actors but got lost in the crowd. Hina Khan, Prince Narula, and Nora Fatehi are other renowned names.

A shocking yet upsetting scenario was witnessed when Shivani Kumari asked Ranvir Shorey about his identity in the premiere episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3. She asked, “Aap kya karte ho, kaun ho?”

To this, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 co-star Ranvir Shorey responded, “I am an actor. I’ve done my first film in the year 1999. Aaj kaam hota toh yaha kyu hota. Aapka toh acha hai khud he sab banao, khud he kamao. Aajkal ye thodi nayi technology aa gayi hai. Hum thode purane jamane ke hai. (If I had work, why would I be here today? The situation is great for you, you can create your own work and earn. The new technology is highly beneficial, but we’re from the old generation).”

Ranvir’s statement left his massive fan base upset. Many even slammed Bollywood filmmakers for not respecting talented actors.

A user reacted, “Felling really sad for him and also sad for them jo log Ranveer Shorey ko nahi jante hai.”

Another commented, “Tiger, Chandi chok to china, Sonchiriya and many more films. He has been a great actor (Underrated)”

“Ranvir Shorey is a known actor who has done good roles in a lot of films. I didn’t like this girl who makes daily vlogs and didn’t know him .I didn’t know her till she came to Biggboss,” reacted a user slamming Shivani Kumari.

A fan wrote, “Sad to see this, he is such a fine actor, always punched above his weight and did some exceptional movies like Khosla Ka Ghosla and Titli.”

Another supporter commented, “Kya din aa gaya hai… Ranveer shorey jaise actor ko in youtubers ko apna parichay dena par raha hai.. Feeling sad for him…. Talent ki koi izzat nahi hai bas chaprigiri ko barabah dena hai..”

It is indeed unbelievable that someone in the entertainment industry isn’t aware of a talented star like Ranvir Shorey. He has entertained viewers since 1999 with a plethora of films, including Lakshya, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Singh Is Kinng, Ek Tha Tiger, Sonchiriya, and Lootcase, among others.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss OTT 3 updates!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did Kush Shah aka Goli Quit The Show To Pursue His Further Studies? Here’s The Truth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News