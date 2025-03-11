Shark Tank India season 4 has created history with its streaming on the OTT app Sony Liv. The reality show is being judged by Sharks – Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, Azhar Iqubal, Varun Dua, Kunal Bahl and Viraj Bahl. In almost more than 40 episodes over nine weeks, a lot of deals have been sealed.

Surpasses Last Season’s Viewership

Interestingly, season 4 has surpassed the viewership of season 3, which aired last year and garnered a total of 12.5 million views over 52 episodes. Season 4, in 45 episodes has garnered almost 188% higher views than season 3.

Shark Tank India Season 4 OTT Verdict

Shark Tank India Season 4 arrived on Sony Liv on January 6, 2025. In the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India, it has occupied rank 1 or 2 in Ormax’s weekly viewership lists for nine continuous weeks, taking the total to a massive 36.1 million views.

Check out the detailed week-wise viewership of the business reality show on Sony Liv.

Week 9: 3.8 Million

Week 8: 3.8 Million

Week 7: 4.1 Million

Week 6: 3.8 Million

Week 5: 4.2 Million

Week 4: 4.6 Million

Week 3: 4.5 Million

Week 2: 4 Million

Week 1: 3.3 Million

Total: 36.1 Million!

Shark Tank India Season 4 Beats Bigg Boss OTT 3!

Shark Tank India Season 4 surpassed the total viewership garnered by Bigg Boss OTT 3, which was the most-streamed unscripted show on OTT in 2024, as per Ormax’s 2024 report. Salman Khan’s reality show generated a record viewership of 17.8 million. Shark Tank India Season 4 garnered 102% higher views than BB OTT 3.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least one episode (show).

